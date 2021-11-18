SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has announced they will be heightening patrols ahead of the thanksgiving holiday and in light of six deadly accidents in a span of two weeks.
The message was clear from police and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno: there will be zero tolerance for reckless driving.
Springfield Police announced Thursday that they will ramp up patrols on the streets effective immediately after the city has seen a string of deadly accidents since the start of November and in hopes of preventing any more tragedies ahead of Thanksgiving.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said there will be an increase in police visibility, increase in citations, use of speed signs and message boards, and squad cruisers in service will illuminate their blue lights to let the public know that they are watching the streets closely.
“This will be a reminder hopefully to drivers that this officer is watching for traffic violations, so slow down and pay attention. My concern is we are coming into a very busy season and a bad week. It has been my experience that Thanksgiving can be more dangerous or certainly just as dangerous as New Year's Eve if you're not paying attention or speeding,” Clapprood noted.
Clapprood also said they are working with state officials to receive more state funding to allow for police officer overtime.
