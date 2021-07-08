SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Commissioner announced a new unit at the police department Thursday - all in an effort to help tackle gun violence in the city.
Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood is doing this to crack down on the violent crime in Springfield.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon she said the crime of Aggravated Assault with a gun is up 26% in the city.
The Commissioner says Springfield needs the department’s attention on solving gun crimes. So she’s rearranging assignments to take on this new task.
"I don't have the manpower to create a unit to focus on firearms and firearms violations, we're taking the Narcotics Unit and I'm going to make the narcotics unit the Firearm Investigation Unit. We're going to look at seizing a lot of the illegal guns, we're going to look at all of the shootings that have occurred. We're going to give an assist to the Detective Bureau in solving some of these shootings," says Clapprood.
She tells us the Narcotics Unit will finish up with their current casework before switching focus to firearms investigations.
Meanwhile, the City Council's Public Safety Committee is meeting Thursday to review the changes the department has made with police reform over the past year.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing news. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
