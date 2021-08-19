SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old male has been arrested in Springfield on numerous firearms and drug charges, police report.
The Springfield Police Department confirming they took the teenager into custody Thursday morning at around 10:15 a.m.
The arrest was made by the department's newly formed Firearms Investigation Unit.
Police say they seized 2 illegally possessed firearms, heroin and cocaine.
"Detectives have been conducting an illegal firearms investigation with this juvenile as the target. On Thursday Detectives received information that the juvenile was in possession of firearms. Detectives located the suspect on Fernwold Street where he was in possession of heroin and cocaine," explains Ryan Walsh, with the Springfield Police Department.
We're told detectives then searched the teen's home on Montclair St.
"...they located 2 firearms, additional heroin and cocaine," notes Walsh, "One of the firearms was a large capacity firearm."
In total, police say it was approximately 200 bags of heroin and 26 bags of cocaine they found.
The identity of the 16-year-old is not being released due to his age.
The MA State Police Gang Unit, MA State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and U.S. Marshals Task Force all assisted Springfield police with this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.