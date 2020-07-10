SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 18-year-old male is now facing multiple firearm charges after striking a vehicle on Central Street.

The incident occurred at the 100 block on Central St. at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed to Western Mass News there were no reported injuries and will be releasing additional information regarding the incident on Monday.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.

