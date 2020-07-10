SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 18-year-old male is now facing multiple firearm charges after striking a vehicle on Central Street.
The incident occurred at the 100 block on Central St. at approximately 4:45 p.m.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed to Western Mass News there were no reported injuries and will be releasing additional information regarding the incident on Monday.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.