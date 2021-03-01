SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested one suspect in connection with a reported armed robbery that occurred over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a convenience store on the 500 block of Boston Road around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.
The suspect reportedly showed a gun to the store clerk and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Walsh explained that detectives investigated and were able to identify a suspect, 48-year-old Warner Donaldson of Springfield, who was arrested a few hours later on Stuart Street.
Donaldson is charged with larceny under $1,200 and armed robbery.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
