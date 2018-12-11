SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a robbery last night in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to MetroPCS in the 1000 block of Boston Road around 7 p.m. Monday for a reported armed robbery.
"A masked man entered the store and demanded money while stated he had a gun," Walsh explained, adding that the suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A short time later, police located the suspect - identified as Luis Vargas - on Slater Avenue.
Investigators then executed a search warrant at that Slater Avenue home, during which they reportedly found the mask, hooded sweatshirt, and cash from the incident.
Vargas was arrested and is facing a charge of armed robbery.
