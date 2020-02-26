SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man, who was wanted on several charges, has been arrested in Chicopee.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Shacolby Merriman, 29, of Springfield had been held as part of a joint venture in the 2014 murder of Demarcus Johnson.
Merriman was arrested in 2016, but in September 2017, "the Supreme Judicial Court changed the law, which forced Mr. Merriman's murder charge to be dropped and he plead guilty to witness intimidation charges," Walsh explained.
Merriman was released and in November 2019, police said he allegedly shot his pregnant girlfriend and tried to kill her. He then fled the area, but was recently arrested in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals.
"While appearing in New Jersey courts some sort of error occurred and Mr. Merriman was erroneously released from custody before facing rendition to Massachusetts," Walsh added.
On Wednesday morning, Merriman was arrested inside a home on Bourbeau Street in Chicopee on two arrest warrants - one on two counts of witness intimidation, and the other on charges of threatening to commit a crime, assault and battery on a pregnant victim, and armed assault to murder.
