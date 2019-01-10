SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One suspect is under arrest after allegedly trying to break into a car overnight.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were in the area of Overlook Drive around 3:30 a.m. Thursday following recent car break-ins when a suspect was seen breaking into a car.
Police arrested 44-year-old Lynn Rivera of Springfield on charges of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony and possession of burglarious tools.
Investigators reportedly found Rivera in possession of pliers and a knife, and that there were five active warrants out of Springfield and Palmer District Courts on charges of:
- Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony (five counts)
- Larceny under $1,200 (five counts)
- Possession of a Class B substance
- Resisting arrest
- Possession of a Class A drug
Walsh noted that residents are urged to make sure car doors are locked because a majority of break-ins occur because suspects are able to open an unlocked door.
