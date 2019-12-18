SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were found at a Springfield residence.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that local, state, and federal investigators executed a search warrant on a Monmouth Street home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
During the search, two high-capacity firearms - including an AR-15 - were recovered, along with heroin and cocaine.
Walsh added that two of those charged following the search, 24-year-old Daevon Ramsey and 22-year-old Fernando Massey, were wearing GPS bracelets as part of their pretrial release.
Ramsey, who was on house arrest, is awaiting trial on a second possession of illegal firearms charge, after already having been convicted in 2015 for possession of a firearm without a license.
Massey was awaiting trial in Greenfield on charges of cocaine trafficking, heroin distribution, and possession of ammunition.
Another suspect, 20-year-old Nasear Wise, was out on bail pending a May trial on heroin distribution and cocaine trafficking charges.
Ramsey, Massey, Wise, along with 21-year-old Destiny Massey and 18-year-old Nh-Zheu Brantley, are all charged following today's search on charges of:
- Possession of a firearm without a license (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- Possession of ammunition without an ID
- Possession of a high-capacity feeding device/magazine (three counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
