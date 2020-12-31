SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Bureau along with agents in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) arrested 25-year-old Alidaud Whitehead on firearm charges.
Whitehead, originally from Jonesboro, Georgia, was being investigated for firearm trafficking for several months.
Before the arrest, police recovered several illegally possessed firearms coming from Georgia into Springfield this past year.
On Wednesday, December 30, at approximately 5:40 p.m. police arrested Whitehead on Lyman Street on Amtrak property. There both agents and detectives were able to seize 10 firearms from his possession.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News there were two loaded firearms and four others that contained high capacity magazines.
Special Agent Kelly D. Brady, in charge of the Boston Field Division, released a statement on the arrest to Western Mass News, saying:
“This investigation exemplifies ATF’s mission to work with our state and local partners to combat the illegal trafficking of firearms, which in the wrong hands, could be used in crimes of violence against our citizens or law enforcement officers.”
Whitehead's charges include:
- Trafficking 10 or more firearms
- Carrying a firearm without a license (10 counts)
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (2 counts)
- Possession of a high capacity magazine (4 counts)
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant
- Arrest warrant to failure to attend jury duty
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood also released a statement on the firearm arrest, saying:
“This was excellent work by our Narcotics Detectives working with our Federal partner in the ATF. The investigation was in-depth and will hopefully slow the flow of illegal firearms across state lines into our city. We have seized more than 200 guns this year in our city, and this type of local-federal collaboration will hopefully lead to this individual being held."
