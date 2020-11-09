SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested a juvenile aft
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives have been investigating illegal gun activity by a 16 year old juvenile for the last few weeks.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police received information that the teen had a gun and a short time later, they pulled over the car in which the teen was a passenger on the 700 block of Carew Street.
Walsh explained that detectives reportedly found that the juvenile had a loaded large capacity semi-automatic gun, that had a defaced serial number, in the pocket of his sweatshirt. They also recovered a realistic-looking BB gun.
The juvenile is facing several firearms charges, but due to his age, police cannot release any other information.
The driver was released following the traffic stop and on-scene investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.