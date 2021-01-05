SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested one man on Monday night.
Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Trafton Road and Dickinson Street around 9 p.m.
Officers were informed the male involved may be in possession of a firearm. They approached the man who ignored officers’ commands and reached into his waistband.
Felipe DeJesus,18, was arrested and placed into custody.
Further investigation revealed the disturbance involved a domestic assault with a female victim.
DeJesus is charged with:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Assault with a Dangerous weapon
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault & Battery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.