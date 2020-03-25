SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested two people in connection with several recent incidents in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the area of Carew and Chestnut Streets on Monday, March 16 for a shooting victim.

That victim suffered serious injuries and was initially transported to Baystate Medical Center before being later sent to Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries on Monday, March 23.

Earlier this week, police obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Isaiah Taylor of Springfield for firearm assault to murder and other charges in connection with the March 16 shooting.

Walsh added that murder charges against Taylor have also now been added.

On Tuesday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Clifton Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shooting victim. That victim, whom police said is known to Taylor, was transported with serious injuries to Baystate where he remains in the intensive care unit.

"A short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop on Colonial Ave. of a car believed to been involved in this shooting and another incident," Walsh explained.

Officers located Taylor in the passenger seat of that vehicle and arrested him.

Arrest made in connection with Springfield shooting SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a morning shooting in Springfield.

A detective also reportedly located a firearm on the 300 block of Wilbraham Avenue, not far from the car. Taylor was subsequently identified as the suspect in the Clifton Avenue incident.

Walsh explained that Taylor was previously arrested for a domestic violence incident on October 27, 2018 for which there was an outstanding arrest warrant.

"On February 23rd 2020, the now deceased victim in the March 16th, 2020 shooting was struck by a car on the 700 block of State Street around 2:35. The victim suffered leg injuries. Through an investigation, Dectectives were able to determine that Mr. Taylor was driving the car and intentionally struck the victim. Mr. Taylor was arrested for this offense on Tuesday, March 24th," Walsh added.

Additionally, on March 19, police were granted an arrest warrant against Taylor for a firearm-armed carjacking that occurred near Orange and Dickinson Streets on the afternoon of Saturday, March 14.

Taylor is expected to be arraigned in court on charges including:

Murder (March 16 incident)

Arrest Warrant (March 16 incident) Firearm armed assault to murder Attempted assault and battery with a firearm Carrying a firearm without a license (second offense) Carrying a firearm without a license Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Arrest Warrant (March 19 incident) Firearm armed carjacking

Assault and Battery by means of a dangerous weapon - motor vehicle (February 23 incident)

Default Warrant (October 27, 2018 incident) Possession of a firearm without an FID card Assault with a dangerous weapon Resisting arrest

Firearm armed assault to murder (March 24 incident)

Carrying a firearm without a license (third offense) [March 24 incident]

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building (March 24 incident)

Possession of a large capacity feeding device (March 24 incident)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license (March 24 incident)

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm (March 24 incident)

Giving a false name to a police officer (March 24 incident)

Walsh added that on Tuesday, second arrest was made in connection with the hit and run on incident on February 23 and the Clifton Avenue shooting.

Tyreese Amaro, 21, of East Longmeadow - the owner and driver of the car involved in Tuesday's incident - was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact for the March 24 incident, as well as assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle) in connection with the February 23 incident, during which police allege he was the passenger and owner of the same car involved in that incident.