SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police arrested a city resident in connection to a shooting in November.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, 21-year-old Ronald Ingram was arrested on Oakland Street around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
A warrant was issued for Inrgram for his alleged involvement in a shooting at Kenwood Park on Belmont Avenue on November 1.
We're told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Ingram was charged with the following:
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
In addition, Ingram was arrested on a default warrant and also charged with:
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- No inspection sticker
