SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police arrested a city resident in connection to a shooting in November.

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, 21-year-old Ronald Ingram was arrested on Oakland Street around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Inrgram for his alleged involvement in a shooting at Kenwood Park on Belmont Avenue on November 1.

We're told the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ingram was charged with the following:

  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

In addition, Ingram was arrested on a default warrant and also charged with:

  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
  • No inspection sticker

