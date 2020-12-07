SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested one man following a home invasion.
Officers responded to a report of a gun call on Northampton Ave. after midnight on Sunday. They located a suspect who began to run away and matched the description.
The suspect was identified as Edwin Velazquez, 19, of Springfield.
Police detained Velazquez and located a firearm he tossed into a dumpster.
An investigation revealed Velazquez forced his way into a home on Northampton Ave., where occupants of the home observed a firearm in his pocket. He threatened to shoot the occupants, then fled the home, and was located on Alden St.
Velazquez is charged with:
- Home Invasion (Three Counts)
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds
- Threat to Commit a Crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.