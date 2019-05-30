SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested 10 people following an investigation Wednesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, members of the department's Strategic Impact Unit conducted an anti-John and prostitution operation in and around the South End.
The operation was done as the unit "continues to address quality of life issues for all of our residents," Walsh explained.
In total, 10 arrests were made by undercover officers and detectives.
Six of those arrested are facing a charge of prostitution solicitation:
- Angelo Gilliam, 32, homeless
- Robert McQueen, 63, of Springfield
- Joel Paulino, 40, of Springfield
- Ramon Rivera, 51, of Springfield
- Pablo Gonzalez, 37, of Springfield
- Ruben Lopez-Cancino, 35, of Springfield
Four are facing a charge of sexual conduct for a fee:
- Courtney Haile, 29, of West Springfield
- Alison Carter, 43, of Springfield
- Zaida Sierra, 46, of Springfield
- Jessica Bledsoe, 34, of Springfield
Additionally, Walsh noted that Haile was also arrested on a default warrant of two counts of possession of a Class A drug, while Bledsoe was arrested on a default warrant charging her with sexual conduct for a fee.
