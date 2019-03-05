SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is under arrest following a shooting late last year in Springfield.
On September 11, 2018, officers responded to a shooting at Fort Pleasant Street and Forest Park Avenue.
The victim survived the incident.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that yesterday, members of their department's warrant apprehension unit - along with Chicopee Police, State Police, and an FBI Task Force - arrested 32-year-old Hector Gomez on East Main Street in Chicopee.
Gomez is facing charges including assault to murder (firearm), carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
