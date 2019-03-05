Gomez Springfield arrest 030519

Photo provided by Springfield Police

 Ryan Trowbridge

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is under arrest following a shooting late last year in Springfield.

On September 11, 2018, officers responded to a shooting at Fort Pleasant Street and Forest Park Avenue.  

The victim survived the incident.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that yesterday, members of their department's warrant apprehension unit - along with Chicopee Police, State Police, and an FBI Task Force - arrested 32-year-old Hector Gomez on East Main Street in Chicopee.

Gomez is facing charges including assault to murder (firearm), carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.