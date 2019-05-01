Springfield Police arrest six on prostitution charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police say they arrested six men, and charged each of them with soliciting prostitution.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that members of the Police Department's Strategic Impact Unit were conducting anti-john prostitution sweeps in the city, and that all six were arrested over the past week.
All six of the suspects, 27-year-old Steven Sullivan, 27-year-old Darius Brown, 36-year-old Sulaiman Abdul-Ali, 33-year-old Jorge Payano, 65-year-old Jose Payano-Fajardo, who are all Springfield residents, as well as 57-year-old Diogenes Trinidad of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were charged with sexual conduct for a fee.
The six suspects are expected to appear in court for their arraignment sometime later this week.
