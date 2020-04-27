SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made an arrest in a 2019 homicide in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 600 block of Union Street for a report of a man down on the morning of September 18, 2019.
Christopher Hardy, 65, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Walsh said that in December, the medical examiner's office determined that Hardy's death was a homicide.
Detectives investigating the case identified a suspect, 49-year-old Daryl Hill of Springfield, and arrest warrant was issued on April 18.
Hill was arrested Monday morning on Shamrock Street in Springfield. He is charged on that arrest warrant for murder and witness intimidation, as well as a charge of failure to register of a sex offender.
