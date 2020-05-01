SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a murder earlier this year in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a one-car crash at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Oakland Street on the morning of February 28.
Officers responded and found a taxi driver, still inside his taxi, suffering from stab wounds to his legs. The driver, identified as 68-year-old William Montana, died from his injuries at the hospital.
Investigators worked the case and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, 32-year-old Luis Roman-Ramos of Springfield.
Walsh explained that early Thursday afternoon, Lunenburg Police responded to a shoplifting incident at a supermarket.
Store personnel was able to detain one of the two shoplifters as officers arrived.
"The detained shoplifter, later identified as Luis Roman-Ramos, was attempting to steal more than $100 in alcohol. The name Mr. Roman-Ramos was initially giving police was unable to be confirmed," Walsh added.
Roman-Ramos was arrested and, while he was in the cruiser, he reportedly provided his real name. When officers ran his name, the Springfield arrest warrant was found.
Roman-Ramos is facing a murder charge on the arrest warrant, as well as a charge of shoplifting by concealing merchandise.
