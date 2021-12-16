SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of carrying out a shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue early Thursday morning.
Police said 32-year-old Luis Rodriguez is facing several charges after shooting another man just before 2 a.m.
Rodriguez allegedly became non-compliant and combative and was detained pending the investigation.
While responding to the victim, police said they located a firearm.
They added that the victim was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
