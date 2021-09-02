SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week in Springfield.

On Tuesday morning, Springfield Police responded to a call for shots fired call on Gilman Street. A short time later, an adult male gunshot victim was found in East Longmeadow. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Kyle Holmes, 27, of Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday morning, Holmes was arrested inside a Chestnut Street apartment. He is facing charges of assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.