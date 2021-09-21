SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder earlier this year in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Lionel Benoit Road on the morning of May 29 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Abushante Jennings suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Bertil Hammarlof Road. Jennings was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

An investigation began and an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Arthur Waters of Springfield. A search found that it was believed that Waters fled the area. Earlier this month, he turned himself into Baltimore Police on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Walsh added that on Monday, Springfield officers went to Maryland and brought Waters back to Springfield for booking.

Waters is facing several charges including murder, kidnapping, assault and battery, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.