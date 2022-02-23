SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest in connection with two recent bank robberies.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to TD Bank on the 1400 block of Main Street for a robbery on Saturday, February 19. The suspect in that incident passed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Luik Vazquez of Springfield and an arrest warrant was requested on Sunday, February 20.
Then on Tuesday, February 22, police were called to a robbery at Citizens Bank on the 900 block of Main Street. In that case, the suspect implied he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Walsh said that a short time later, investigators were able to track down the suspect to the 0-100 block of School Street and Vazquez was arrested on the TD Bank robbery.
The investigation continued and Vazquez was identified as the suspect in the Citizens Bank robbery as well. An additional arrest warrant for charges related to that case.
Vazquez is charged with one count of unarmed robbery and one count of armed and masked robbery.
