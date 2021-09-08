SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is in custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said police were called to the area of 200 block of Union Street just before 9 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
The victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Walsh added that a short time later, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Lamar James, was arrested on High Street.
James is facing charges including breaking and entering and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury.
