Spfld teen gun arrest 111220

Photo provided by Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 15-year-old is facing charges after Springfield Police allegedly saw him with a loaded gun in his sweartshirt this week.

The incident happened while narcotics detectives were surveilling Fort Pleasant Avenue on Tuesday following resident complaints of illegal activity and recent shootings in the area.

Police said there has been a dramatic increase in gun-related crimes across the country and in the Bay State in the past few months.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that the juvenile faces several firearms charges, but no other information can be released due to his age.

