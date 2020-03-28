SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police have arrested a fourth person allegedly involved in a 'recent' home invasion in Indian Orchard.
Springfield Police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh reports that Brayan Mejias was taken into custody Friday night on Vermont Street.
According to police Mejias had a loaded firearm in his pants pocket, 71 bags of heroin on him and a key to a stolen car.
"Mr. Mejias was the final suspect wanted from a recent Indian Orchard home invasion, three other individuals have been already arrested for their involvement," notes Walsh.
Mejias has been arrested on a number of charges including:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Receiving Stolen Property Greater than $1,200
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Carrying a Dangerous Weapon while having an Active Warrant
- 2 Arrest Warrants. One was out of Springfield District Court and includes Home Invasion (2 counts), Firearmed Kidnapping, Armed Firearment Robbery, and Intimidation of a Witness
- 3 Default Warrants
Further details about the recent home invasion in Indian Orchard, we're immediately available.
