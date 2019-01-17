SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are facing charges and drugs and a weapon were seized following an investigation Wednesday in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, detectives saw a suspect, who was in a State Street parking lot, involved in drug activity and then adjust what appeared to be a gun in his waistband.
Two cars then left the area.
A short time later, police stopped one vehicle near State and Hancock Street. During that stop, police reportedly recovered a loaded firearm, nearly 200 oxycodone pills, and more than $3,800 in cash.
Those in the car, 25-year-old Tyriek Brown of Everett and 24-year-old Jalen Felix of North Attleboro, were arrested. Both are charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Brown is facing additional charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a firearm on a public way, and receiving stolen property less than $1,200.
Walsh said that police then stopped the other vehicle near the I-291 west on-ramp and during that stop, investigators seized cocaine, crack-cocaine, heroin, and $900 in cash.
The driver, 45-year-old Joseph Morrison of Springfield, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, and distribution of a Class B drug.
Walsh noted that, in total, detectives recovered 188 oxycodone pills, eight bags of raw heroin, 10 bags of cocaine, one bag of crack-cocaine, $4,703 in cash, and an illegal firearm that was reported stolen out of Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.