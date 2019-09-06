SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are under arrest following an investigation into a drug operation.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday night, detectives were getting ready to serve a search warrant at a Mill Street home when the target of their investigation, 31-year-old Cheraiza Nieves of Springfield, left the residence.
Investigators then reportedly saw Nieves allegedly sell drugs on Acushnet Avenue to a man and woman.
Nieves was arrested on Locust Street and told of the warrant for her apartment.
During the search of the apartment, investigators reportedly recovered 128 bags of heroin and two bags of crack-cocaine.
Nieves is facing charges including distribution of a Class A drug, distribution of a Class B drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.
Police also arrested Eliezer Rodriguez, 31, and Rachel Johnson, 39, both of Springfield, on Acushnet Avenue on charges of possession of a Class A drug.
Johnson is also additionally charged with possession of a Class B drug.
