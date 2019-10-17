SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have made two arrests and recovered drugs, ammunition, and cash following a investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that narcotics detectives had been investigating illegal distribution of cocaine and heroin at two Johnson Street apartments.
The investigation led to two search warrants being issued, which were simultaneously executed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators located 40-year-old Aurelio Duclerc inside one of the apartments, placed him under arrest, and seized approximately 34 grams of cocaine and more than $1,700 in cash.
Walsh noted that police were readying to search the second apartment, they saw 64-year-old Roland Penate in the backyard, took him into custody, and recovered 33 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine from the yard.
Detectives searched the apartment and found a drug ledger and digital scales.
Duclerc has been charged with cocaine trafficking, distribution of a Class B drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense), and possession of ammunition without an FID.
Penate is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense) and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense)
