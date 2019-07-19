SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men have been arrested after an investigation at a Forest Park neighborhood home.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives with the department's narcotics unit conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics sales at a Dickinson Street home and were granted a search warrant.
Prior to executing that warrant around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers pulled over one of the residents, identified as 25-year-old Carlos Cotto, near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Hollywood Street.
During the traffic stop, police reportedly told Cotto about the search warrant for his home and they allegedly found cocaine on him.
Walsh said that investigators then entered the home and encountered a man, identified as 33-year-old Samuel Diaz-Parilla, a woman, and three children.
Diaz-Parilla was arrested, while the woman was released to tend to the children. Walsh said she would be issued a criminal complaint.
During the search, police reportedly seized 221 grams of raw heroin, 350 bags of packaged heroin, 38 grams of cocaine, and more than $2,100.
Both Cotto and Diaz-Parilla are charged with heroin trafficking over 200 grams, cocaine trafficking, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
