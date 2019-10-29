SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are under arrest following a drug investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an officer with the C-3 Mason Square unit saw drug activity on the 900 block of State Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
As police started to approach the car, the driver, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Collins of Amherst, started to drive away.
A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle after Collins failed to stop at a stop sign at Montrose and Burr Streets.
Walsh added that the passenger, identified as 27-year-old Kulief Whyte of Springfield, was seen put something into the glove compartment as an officer was approaching the stopped car.
Investigators found that Collins was allegedly driving with a suspended license. They also recovered a large bag of crack-cocaine and a large bag of cocaine bag from the glove compartment.
Both Whyte and Collins were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.
Collins is facing an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Walsh said that the approximate weight of the drugs was 77 grams.
