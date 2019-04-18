SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Springfield men are now in custody on a number of warrants.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Thursday morning, Michael Deleon, 53, and Luis Hernandez, 50, were taken into custody by members of their Warrant Apprehension Unit, as well as the U.S. Marshal’s task force, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
Deleon is facing charges related to five warrants, including:
- Chicopee District Court – Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation
- Northampton District Court – Arrest Warrant
- Larceny under $1,200
- Shoplifting by asportation
- Palmer District Court – Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation
- Springfield District Court – Default Warrant
- Larceny under $1,200 [two counts]
- Springfield District Court – Default Warrant
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Inspection sticker violation
Hernandez has been charged on 16 warrants, including:
- Chicopee District Court - Default Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation
- Chicopee District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation
- Northampton District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Larceny over $1,200
- Shoplifting over $250 (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation (third offense)
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation
- Larceny over $1,200 on a single scheme
- Palmer District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation
- Springfield District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting by asportation (third offense) [two counts]
- Springfield District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250
- Resisting Arrest
- Furnish False ID
- Westfield District Court - Arrest Warrant
- Larceny over $1,200
- Westfield District Court - Default Warrant
- Shoplifting over $250 by asportation
- Larceny under $1,200
