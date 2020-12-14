SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest after police drugs and a stolen gun were recovered late last week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to Pine Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
When police arrived and placed a spotlight on the car, the driver drove off without lights and reportedly nearly struck the cruiser.
Walsh explained that the officer tried to pull over the vehicle while the driver, identified as 31-year-old Willie Wilson of Hartford, CT, drove at a high rate of speed and over the double yellow lines.
Wilson then hit a curb on Central Street and came to a stop in the area of Hancock and Central Streets. A female passenger, identified as 36-year-old Jessica Bledsoe of Springfield, then allegedly fled on foot.
Officers detained Wilson and were able to apprehend Bledsoe a short time later.
During a search of the car, police reportedly seized 85 packets of cocaine, several rocks of crack-cocaine, and a large capacity gun. Walsh added that the gun had been reported stolen out of Connecitcut.
Both Wilson and Bledsoe were arrested on several charges, including two counts of possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense) and several weapons-related charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.