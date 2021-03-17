SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are facing a long list of charges following a drug investigation in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that narcotics detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of heroin over the last few weeks in the North End.
The investigation led to one suspect, identified as 42-year-old Juan Colon of Springfield. On Tuesday, police saw what they believed to be Colon conduct a drug transaction outside his Springfield home.
A traffic stop was then made on Dover Street for the other person allegedly involved in that transaction. Police reportedly found 50 bags of heroin and that person was arrested on drug possession charges.
A short time later, detectives saw Colon get into a car and stop at a College Street parking lot. Another traffic stop was made and the three people inside the car, including Colon, were detained, but the driver and the other passenger were later released.
Walsh said that police then applied for and were granted a search warrant for Colon's apartment. Once inside, they located 38-year-old Liz Lopez-Mendez and later placed her under arrest.
A search was also conducted on Colon and Lopez-Mendez's Springfield home, where police confiscated approximately 1,545 bags of heroin that weighed approximately 30 grams, two loaded guns, $4,072 in cash, and approximately 175 grams of cocaine with 39 grams being crack-cocaine.
“Our Narcotics Unit continues to impress me with the amount of guns and drugs they consistently take off the street. Seizing these large capacity firearms and this amount of drugs undoubtedly will make our residents in this North End neighborhood safer as long as this individual is held," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
Colon and Lopez-Mendez are both charged with cocaine and heroin trafficking, two counts of possession a large capacity firearm, two count of improper storage of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device, two counts of possession of a firearm without a FID card, and possession of ammunition with a FID card. Colon is facing an additional charge of distribution of a Class A drug.
