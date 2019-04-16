Springfield Police arrest two suspects on gun charges.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested two suspects and recovered two firearms in the area of Chestnut Street Saturday evening.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Chestnut St around 5:30 p.m. for a report of "men with firearms making threats".
Upon arrival, police located the two suspects, 20-year-old Chicopee resident Faraah Cooper-Griffith & 24-year-old Springfield resident Joshua Rosa, and immediately took them into custody.
Police also recovered one firearm each from both Cooper-Griffith and Rosa.
Both suspects are facing several charges, including carrying a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Walsh adds that a warrant had been issued for Rosa's arrest by police out of Worcester County, alleging Rosa had assaulted a pregnant woman.
Both men are expected to be arraigned in court sometime later this week.
