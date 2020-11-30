SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested two people and recovered three firearms following a Friday night search on Malden Street in the city's Forest Park area.
Joshua Heathman, 23, and Glenn Marks, 34, are both facing multiple gun-related charges.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added Heathman is currently under federal GPS monitoring for an offense in Vermont and has violated probation on two separate occasions.
Heathman was arrested back in June on firearms charges in Springfield and was recently shot.
Court dates for both suspects have yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.