SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say they've arrested 4 people following a report of 'drag racing' on Worthington St.
Representative, Ryan Walsh confirms officers were called to the scene at about 11 p.m. Saturday.
This was for the 700 block of Worthington St.
When police arrived they made a traffic stop and 'immediately' observed a firearm in the car.
Police determined it to be an illegal firearm.
Walsh reports officers were able to recover the weapon and make the arrests without further incident.
At this time police are not releasing the identities of the 4 people who were arrested.
However, they do say that their identities and charges they face, will be released following their arraignments on Monday.
