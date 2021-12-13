SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — Police have arrested two men and charged a third with a criminal complaint following an early morning shots-fired call on Albany Street in Springfield Sunday morning.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to a shots-fired call at the 400 block of Albany Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police said they located two victims. One had been punched while the second victim alleged that three suspects pointed firearms at him.
According to Police, an unidentified suspect arrived at the scene as the incident was taking place. An altercation broke out between the three suspects and the unidentified individual, leading to several shots fired. Two cars were shot at the scene and a total of 17 shell casings were found.
A gunshot victim was driven to the Massachusetts State Police Barracks on the 600 block of Liberty Street shortly after the incident. The gunshot victim, who has been identified as an adult male, was transported to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Two other individuals in the car were detained.
Police told us that the three individuals at the State Police Barracks were identified as the suspects in the Albany Street assaults.
Two suspects have been arrested and identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez of Springfield and 31-year-old Joseph Colon on Chicopee. Officers have requested a criminal complaint for the third suspect, the gunshot victim, for his part in the incident.
Gutierrez has been charged with:
- Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- 2 Counts Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
Colon is facing similar charges, plus an additional charge for assault and battery:
- Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- 2 Counts Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
- Assault & Battery
Follow Western Mass News for any additional updates.
