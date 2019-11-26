SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you seen this man? If so, contact the Springfield Police Department.
This is Rafael Dinguis and police report he has not been seen by his family since Sunday.
Police are asking for your help in locating him.
If you have any information that could help the Springfield Police Department with this case, please call 413-787-6302 or 413-787-6360.
