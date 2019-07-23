Springfield Police asking for public's help in identifying alleged assault suspect.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an individual who allegedly threatened and assaulted a PVTA bus driver.
According to Springfield Police officials, the male suspect in question allegedly got on to a PVTA bus at the intersection of Main and Morris Streets on May 8 around 5:00 p.m. with a female and did not pay for his fare.
Officials say he threatened and struck the driver with his backpack before getting off.
The pictured female is not considered a suspect, but may know the male involved in the alleged incident.
If you recognize either of these individuals or have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.
You can also submit a tip anonymously by using the Text-A-Tip service or by submitting a private message to the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page.
