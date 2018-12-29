Springfield Police asking for public's help in locating missing woman.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Springfield Police say that 32-year-old Glenda Perez may be in the downtown, Liberty Street or Bay Street area.
If you have any information on here whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302 or Detective John Lopez at 413-750-2379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.