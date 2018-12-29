Springfield Police asking for public's help in locating missing woman.

(courtesy Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Springfield Police say that 32-year-old Glenda Perez may be in the downtown, Liberty Street or Bay Street area.

If you have any information on here whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302 or Detective John Lopez at 413-750-2379.

