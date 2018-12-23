Springfield Police asking for public's help in locating missing 46-year-old woman.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 46-year-old woman.
Springfield Police officials tell us that Wanda Montanez was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and beige sweatpants.
She is about 5'7", and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
She was driving on the highway, possibly heading towards New York, when her car, a gold, Infinity G35X with a partial Massachusetts plate of 4NL, ran out of gas.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Springfield Police Department's non-emergency number at 413-787-6302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.