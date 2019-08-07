Springfield Police asking for public's help in locating runaway teen.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen that ran away from home.
According to Springfield Police officials, officers are looking for 16-year-old Lizmarie Asencio, who ran away while she was in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
Lizmarie is described as being 5'0" tall, with blue eyes, dark hair, and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
She is believed to be in either the Bridgeport or Waterbury, CT area.
If you have any information on Lizmarie's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department's Youth Aide Bureau at 413-750-6360 or contact the department's non-emergency line at 413-787-6302.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Text-A-Tip service.
