SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us Wayne Hairston was last seen at church on the morning of October 21st, and members of his family have not seen him in a week.
Hairston is taking multiple medications, and usually stays at the Rescue Mission.
He is described as about 5'1", and approximately 260 pounds.
If you have any information on Wayne Hairston's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6302 or 413-750-2253.
