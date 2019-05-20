SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details after one man died following a stabbing over the weekend in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1000 block of Boston Road for a report of a disturbance involving several men fighting.
Officers arrived on-scene and were directed to the 900 block of Boston Road where they found a male victim and the knife next to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Walsh said Monday that the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating that deadly stabbing as an unattended death.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.