SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are under arrest hundreds of bags of drugs and thousands in cash has been seized after Springfield Police break up what they called a "large scale heroin operation".
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that narcotics detectives had been conducting a month's long investigation - which culminated Thursday - into illegal drug activity in the city.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police reportedly saw a drug transaction take place on Webster Street, which then led to a traffic stop on Maple Street.
Kaseem Lomax, 37, and Christian Roman, 23, both of Springfield, were arrested during that stop and 10 bags of heroin and over $21,000 was recovered.
About a half-hour later, police reportedly saw another drug transaction occur on Webster Street and during the subsequent traffic stop on Chestnut Street, police arrested Raphael Jorge, 26, of Chicopee.
Fifty-eight bags of heroin were also recovered.
Walsh added that around 4 p.m., a search warrant was executed on a Webster Street home.
During that search, more than 240 rounds of ammunition, more than 180 bags of heroin, five bags of crack cocaine, more than $13,000 in cash, and two illegal and loaded firearms were seized.
One of the two guns, according to police, were reported stolen out of Vermont.
Five people were also arrested in and around Webster Street during that search, including:
- David Olivo, 27, of West Springfield
- Ricardo Olivera, 23, of Springfield
- Angel Santiago, 21, of Springfield
- Jean Carlos Santiago, 18, Springfield
- Natasha Lantigua, 21, of Springfield
Those five people are facing a long list of charges including:
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm without a License (2 counts)
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in the Commission of a Crime (2 counts)
- Distribution of a Class A Drug
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
- Possession with the intent to Distribute a Class A drug
- Possession with the intent to Distribute a Class D drug
- Larceny under $1,200
Lomax and Roman are both charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of with the intent to distribute a Class A drug.
Jorge is facing a charge of possession of a Class A drug.
Walsh said that in total, police seized 254 bags of heroin, 415 grams of marijuana, $35,031 in cash, and two illegal firearms.
