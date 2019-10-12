Springfield Police called to Tapley St. for report of armed robbery.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An active investigation is currently underway on Tapley Street.
According to Springfield Police Capt. Richard, officers responded to the Irving Gas Station just after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
Capt. Richard said this is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear if anyone was injured during the alleged incident or if any suspects are in custody.
Tapley Street remains open to through traffic.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
