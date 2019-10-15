SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield held a pinning ceremony today to promote Captain Rupert Daniel to deputy chief.
Daniel spent 39 years in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.
He became a Springfield police officer in 1986 and has been involved in the community for more than 33 years.
"Deputy Chief Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our command staff both tactically and administratively. His years mentoring and training kids in the city adds another recognizable face to a leadership position for our department,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
Daniel, who holds a master's degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University, is the first black deputy chief in the history of the Springfield Police Department.
