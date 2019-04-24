SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New developments are emerging on the Springfield Police captain under investigation for an off-duty incident.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Wednesday, acting police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood suspended Capt. Richard Labelle for five days without pay for "violating Departmental Rules and Regulations."
Labelle is being investigated for an incident that took place Saturday in the Walmart parking lot on Boston Road.
Details of the nature of the incident have not been released.
Walsh added that after that suspension is served, which is the maximum length allowed under the Civil Service laws without a hearing, Labelle will then be on paid administrative pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still ongoing by state police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
